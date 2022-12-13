HC stays appointment of Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of KTU

December 13, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed a single judge’s verdict upholding the action of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor in appointing Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali passed the order when an appeal filed against the single judge’s verdict came up for hearing.

The single judge, while dismissing a petition by the State government challenging the Chancellor’s action, had directed the Chancellor and the University Grants Commission to constitute a selection committee for the appointment of the new V-C within two months.

Govt. contention

The State government contended the the UGC regulations had provided only for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. It did not speak about the appointment in the temporary vacancy of Vice-Chancellors. In fact, Section 13(7) of the University Act deals with a temporary vacancy in the post of Vice-Chancellor.

The government pointed out that the provisions of the Act did not bestow any unfettered power or discretion on the Chancellor to appoint any persons of his choice as V-C in-charge.

The power of the Chancellor was circumscribed by Section 13(7) of the Act which mandated that in the case of any vacancies in the post of V-C, only V-Cs of other universities or the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university or the Higher Education Secretary, as recommended by the State government, could be appointed as V-C in-charge of a university.

The act of the Chancellor appointing a person of his choice as in-charge of the university was illegal. The findings of the single judge were erroneous. The directive given by the signed judge to the Chancellor and the UGC to constitute a selection committee was contrary to the provision of the Act and the UGC regulations of 2018, the government argued.