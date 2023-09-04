HamberMenu
HC starts final hearing on appeal by convicts in TP murder case

Court is also hearing the appeals filed by the State government and K.K. Rema, wife of the slain RMP leader, seeking maximum punishment for the convicts and against the acquittal of other accused

September 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday began the final hearing on the appeal filed by 12 convicts in the case pertaining to the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in 2012.

Chandrasekharan, founder of the RMP, was hacked to death by a gang of persons on May 4, 2012 while he was returning home on his motorbike. The then United Democratic Front (UDF) government constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. The Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court had sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment and awarded three years’ jail term to one accused. Those convicted included CPI(M) local leaders K.C. Ramachandran and the late P.Kunjananthan.

Appeal against acquittal

The appeals filed by the State government and K.K. Rema, wife of the slain leader, seeking maximum punishment for the convicts and against the acquittal of other accused are also being heard by the court. According to the appeal of the convicted persons, a case had been falsely foisted on them and they were convicted on the basis of false evidence and witness statements. The investigation, headed by an additional DGP of the Crime Branch, was done in a premeditated manner and false evidence was created, as per the appeal.

‘Pre-planned’

The State sought to enhance the life sentence awarded to the convicts. According to the State government, the trial court failed to appreciate the evidence in its true perspective while awarding sentences to the accused. The court did not appreciate the fact that the gruesome murder was a pre-planned, cold-blooded, and dastardly one.

Ms. Rema also challenged the acquittal of CPI(M) leaders P. Mohanan, K.K. Krishnan, and 22 other accused in the case. She pointed out that the accused persons committed the murder in a pre-planned and brutal manner by engaging professional criminals and after making several attempts. Therefore, the trial court ought to have granted them maximum punishment, including capital punishment, and awarded heavy compensation to the victim.

