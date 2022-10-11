HC slams Kannur University VC over grant of affiliation, says he acted beyond his powers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside the Kannur University Vice Chancellor’s order granting administrative sanction for affiliating a self-financing arts and science college in Kasargod, holding that the Vice Chancellor had acted in excess of his power.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the verdict while allowing a writ petition filed by the Self-Financing Arts and Science College Management Welfare Association challenging the affiliation granted by the Vice Chancellor for a college started by the TKC Education and Charitable Society at Padanna in Kasaragod.

Petitioner’s charge

According to the petitioner, the institution had only three acres of land, of which two acres was paddy land. While the inspection team had insisted on other applicants for owning a permanent building, such a condition was waived in the case of the TKC Education and Charitable Society.

Thus, the laws were given a goby while considering the application of the society. The government had issued NOC for the affiliation based on the decision of the Vice Chancellor.

Court’s observation

Slamming the Vice Chancellor, the court observed that when the inspection team found some drawbacks in the application submitted by the society for affiliation, the Vice Chancellor should not have approved it. He had acted completely in excess of his power.

The court also directed the University Syndicate to consider the application of the society for affiliation afresh.