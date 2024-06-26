HC slams govt. for not handing over churches to Orthodox faction vicars

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised the State government for not complying with its orders to hand over the St. Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam, St. Mary’s Syrian Church, Mangalam Dam Post, Palakkad, and St. Mary’s Syrian Church, Erickinchira, to the Orthodox faction vicars.

When a contempt petition filed against the government came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that if it was unable to implement the court orders it looked as if there was a constitutional breakdown.

The court said it believed that the police could act with equanimity and decisively and forcefully, if they were allowed to do it. The court added that if the police were allowed to act independently without any external pressure, they would be able to enforce the court orders, as they were trained and capable of enforcing the orders.

The court observed that it failed to understand how the police could allow the agitators to remain inside the churches. Obviously if the police were allowed to act in a covert manner strategically, certainly the directives could have been implemented.

The Additional Advocate General submitted that once the police force withdrew from the church, the factions protesting inside the churches went away.

When the Additional Advocate General submitted that the public, including women, children, and the elderly, driven by religious fervour would gather in front of the churches if the police initiated action, which would lead to law and order issues, the court asked if the same situation occurred in the Secretariat tomorrow as part of a protest, what action would the police take.

The court directed the government to give it the details of the persons who had allegedly entered the churches and obstructed the takeover by the Orthodox vicars.