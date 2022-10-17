HC slams govt. for not effectively implementing orders against erection of banners and flexes

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 17, 2022 19:10 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday slammed the State government for playing hide and seek in the implementation of the High Court directives and government orders against the erection of illegal flex boards, hoarding, flags, and banners in public places such as the road margins and medians by political parties and others.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing cases relating to the installation of unauthorised flags and banners, observed that the High Court was pursuing the issue for the last four years.

If the government felt that the court should not proceed with the matter, they should say so and we could eschew the claims of creating a new Kerala and remain happy with the status quo, the court said. The government should respond straight to the issue rather than playing hide and seek.

The court pointed out that there were authorised boards, flags, and banners in several parts of Kalamassery and Aluva. However, no action had been taken against them. The secretaries of the local bodies informed the amicus curiae that they were unable to remove them on account of the pressure from the perpetrators who were either politically connected or otherwise influenced.

The court said that when the political parties displayed their flags and boards with immunity, others would be persuaded to follow them.  It orally observed that what was required was the political will on the part of the government to take steps to implement the orders and directives.

The parties that were part of the ruling dispensation should say that they would not erect such unauthorised flags and boards in public places. In fact, in Thiruvananthapuram, the headquarters of the government was now full of banners and flags. If the government could not implement the orders and directives even in Thiruvananthapuram, where else could it enforce the order effectively, the court orally asked.

The court also sought the view of the State government on the information that a police officer in New Mahe was transferred because he had removed the unauthorised flags and banners of a political party.

The court also directed the Secretaries of the Municipalities of Kalamassery and Aluva and the police officers in charge of the area to be present before the court on October 19.

