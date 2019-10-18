Kerala HC slams govt. for bad state of roads

The Kerala High Court on Thursday orally criticised the State government for the delay in repairing potholed and damaged roads across the State.

While hearing a petition seeking to repair damaged roads in Kochi, the court asked the government pleader how roads were repaired instantly just before VVIPs visited the State. The pleader said they were repaired using special funds set up for the purpose. The court then asked why the State did not show the same eagerness when it came to the case of common people.

The court orally pointed out that despite the death of a motorcyclist on a Kochi road, nobody seemed to have made earnest efforts to repair potholed roads. The judge also wondered whether there was any guarantee that those who left their homes would return safely given the poor condition of city roads.

The court asked how many officials had been prosecuted for their failure to get damaged roads repaired. The writ petition had been pending since 2008. The situation did not seem to have been changed a bit in the last 11 years. The poor condition of roads has been causing misery to motorists and pedestrians, besides resulting in loss of precious lives. The court also warned officials that they would have to pay a heavy price for their failure.

The court made the observations when the petition filed by C.P. Ajithkumar, proprietor of a travel agency, came up for hearing.

The court asked the State government and the Kochi Corporation to apprise it of the time required to repair potholed roads in the city.

For the record, it had recently directed District Collector S. Suhas to file an affidavit on the steps taken by him to get the damaged roads repaired and the action taken against the officials concerned for failure to repair damaged roads.