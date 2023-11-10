ADVERTISEMENT

HC slams Centre for withholding Arjuna Award for Olympian

November 10, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Central government whether there was any proof to justify the doping charges levelled against Olympian Renjith Maheswary.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a petition filed by Renjith Maheswary challenging the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to withhold the Arjuna Award conferred on him came up for hearing.

The Centre had informed the court that the award announced in 2013 had been kept in abeyance pending an investigation into the doping charges.

The court orally observed that the Centre was destroying the career of a sportsman on the basis of allegations of doping.

