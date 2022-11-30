HC slams CBI for shoddy investigation into death of Saseendran, two children

November 30, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

CBI director asked to constitute a new team under an efficient officer to look into the death of the former Company Secretary of Malabar Cements in 2011

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI director shall constitute a team headed by a senior officer to investigate the death of V. Saseendran, former Company Secretary of Malabar Cements, and his two children in 2011, ordered the Kerala High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allowing the two petitions filed by the brother of Saseendran and T.P. Nandakumar, editor of Crime magazine, Justice P. Somarajan slammed the agency for shoddy investigation in the case.

The CBI should be more vigilant while investigating serious offences, the court said. Listing the discrepancies in the investigation in the case, the court asked the agency to take steps against the delinquent officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Reputation tarnished’

Noting that the investigation had tarnished the reputation of the CBI, the court asked its director to take up the matter giving due consideration to the seriousness of the offence. A new investigation team shall be constituted under the supervision of a senior and competent officer who has the necessary expertise in the field and is not gullible, the court directed.

The court came down heavily on the agency for the half-baked supplementary report it had submitted, which the court termed an eyewash, without addressing the issues involved in the crime.

The court set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, which dismissed the petitions of Mr. Nandakumar and the brother of the deceased against the CBI report, on extraneous grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US