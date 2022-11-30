  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

HC slams CBI for shoddy investigation into death of Saseendran, two children

CBI director asked to constitute a new team under an efficient officer to look into the death of the former Company Secretary of Malabar Cements in 2011

November 30, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI director shall constitute a team headed by a senior officer to investigate the death of V. Saseendran, former Company Secretary of Malabar Cements, and his two children in 2011, ordered the Kerala High Court.

Allowing the two petitions filed by the brother of Saseendran and T.P. Nandakumar, editor of Crime magazine, Justice P. Somarajan slammed the agency for shoddy investigation in the case.

The CBI should be more vigilant while investigating serious offences, the court said. Listing the discrepancies in the investigation in the case, the court asked the agency to take steps against the delinquent officers.

‘Reputation tarnished’

Noting that the investigation had tarnished the reputation of the CBI, the court asked its director to take up the matter giving due consideration to the seriousness of the offence. A new investigation team shall be constituted under the supervision of a senior and competent officer who has the necessary expertise in the field and is not gullible, the court directed.

The court came down heavily on the agency for the half-baked supplementary report it had submitted, which the court termed an eyewash, without addressing the issues involved in the crime.

The court set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, which dismissed the petitions of Mr. Nandakumar and the brother of the deceased against the CBI report, on extraneous grounds.

