HC sets aside vigilance court order for preliminary verification on allegations by former Deputy Collector

The Kerala High Court has quashed the Thrissur Vigilance Court order directing the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a quick verification on a complaint by a retired Deputy Collector that the then Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and certain officers in the General Administration department had withheld his application seeking to confer IAS on him for one year.

The vigilance court order came on a petition by Muraleedharan K.V., former Deputy Collector hailing from Thrissur. The court passed the order recently while allowing the petition by the VACB challenging the vigilance court order. Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the officers had hatched a conspiracy to withhold his application as he had not met their demand for bribe for forwarding his application to the Union Public Service Commission.

The court observed that the vigilance court’s order was perverse, untenable in law, and grossly erroneous and glaringly unreasonable. This was a case of abuse of legal process. The allegation levelled by the former Deputy Collector that some of the officials of the General Administration department demanded bribes from him was in no way believable. He failed to establish a prima facie case to seek preliminary enquiry against the officials.

A. Rajesh, Special Government Pleader for Vigilance, submitted that the former Deputy Collector had the habit of filing frivolous litigation against government officials. He had faced a series of disciplinary proceedings, and most of the disciplinary proceedings ended up in him receiving punishments, while some cases were dropped by the government by taking a lenient view.