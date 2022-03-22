HC sets aside reconstitution of board of studies

‘Move not in consonance with statutory provisions of university’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed a notification issued by the Registrar of the Kannur University reconstituting the board of studies in 44 faculties under the university.

The court was of the view that the reconstitution was not in consonance with the statutory provisions of the university.

The Bench passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by Vijayakumar V. and Shino P. Jose, members of the Senate and academic council of management studies respectively, challenging a single judge’s dismissal of a writ petition filed by them against the reconstitution of the board of studies of various faculties, including management and commerce.

According to them, the notification issued on August 11, 2021 reconstituting the board was illegal. They pointed out that several members appointed on the board were not teachers. The appointees included not only corporate heads but also teachers of self-financing colleges.

They contended that the the Syndicate had no authority to appoint members of the board of studies. In fact, only the Chancellor had the power to nominate the chairman and members of the board of studies as per Statute IV of Chapter XIII of the Kannur University First Statute. Besides they also contended that the teachers in government colleges and aided colleges alone could be nominated and unaided and private college teachers could not be nominated as members.