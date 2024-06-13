ADVERTISEMENT

HC sets aside KAT order quashing general transfer of HSE teachers

Published - June 13, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) quashing the general transfer of higher secondary school teachers in the State and directing the government to issue fresh transfer orders in terms of its earlier directive to provide due weightage to outstation service while considering transfers to home or nearby districts.

The Bench led by Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed by the State government and some teachers challenging the KAT order.

The order of the tribunal came on an application filed by a group of 23 ‘outstation’ teachers arguing that there was violation of the prescribed norms as well as the tribunal’s orders by providing them nil weightage in the final transfer list published on February 16.

The High Court had earlier modified the tribunal’s interim order directing the government to revise the list and directed the tribunal to dispose of the application at the earliest.

The High Court observed that the transfer orders had been issued on the basis of a government policy and the tribunal had no power to interfere with the policy decision of the government.

