HC sets aside detention order of accused under KAAPA

December 30, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Since govt. approved the order after the 12-day time limit, it does not remain in force, says court

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that a delay in approving the order detaining an accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) is fatal because of the statutory mandate that the State government should approve the detention order within 12 days from the date of the order.

The court, while setting aside an order of detention of an accused from Kasaragod, observed that if the time limit of 12 days under Section 3(3) of KAAPA, excluding public holidays, was not complied with in the matter of government approval, then the detention order issued by the authorising authority shall no longer remain in force.

The court pointed out that in the instant case, the deadline had not been adhered to and the approval order had been issued on June 9, 2022, just a day after the expiry of the 12-day deadline. It should have been passed on or before June 8. Hence, from June 08, the detention order could not have remained in force in the eye of the law.

