GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC seeks views of Isaac, KIIFB on its suggestion to cooperate with ED summons

Summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate asks Isaac and K.M. Abraham to appear before it in connection with the probe into the FERA violations in the issue of masala bonds by KIIFB

February 16, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the views of former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and K.M. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), to the court’s suggestion to honour the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking them to appear before it in connection with the probe into the FERA violations in the issue of masala bonds by the KIIFB.

‘Control of court’

When the petitions challenging the summons came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran suggested that they cooperate with the summons once and if they were willing to cooperate, the questioning would be done under the complete control and gaze of the court. There would not be any arrest or intimidation by the ED officials. It would be only for the purpose of gathering facts by the ED. Besides, the questioning could be videographed.

The court orally observed that the ED was conducting only a preliminary investigation. No crime had been registered yet and nobody was made accused. There was no presumption of guilt or innocence of the petitioners. The court added that any citizen getting summons was expected to respond to it. The court said that further hearing on the petition would depend on the views of the ED after the petitioners appeared before it. If the ED tells the court that further questioning would be required, the court would decide the petitions on their merit and otherwise, the petitions could be closed. 

On February 19

The KIIFB counsel submitted that the ED had summoned Mr. Abraham, who is a former Chief Secretary, for humiliating him as otherwise they could have summoned the fund manager for getting the details of the bonds. In fact, the KIIFB had already produced all the copies of documents sought by the ED. It was willing to provide the certified copies of documents as demanded by the ED summons. The court adjourned to February 19 the further hearing on the petitions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.