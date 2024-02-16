Kerala HC seeks views of Isaac, KIIFB on its suggestion to cooperate with ED summons

February 16, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the views of former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and K.M. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), to the court’s suggestion to honour the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking them to appear before it in connection with the probe into the FERA violations in the issue of masala bonds by the KIIFB.

‘Control of court’

When the petitions challenging the summons came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran suggested that they cooperate with the summons once and if they were willing to cooperate, the questioning would be done under the complete control and gaze of the court. There would not be any arrest or intimidation by the ED officials. It would be only for the purpose of gathering facts by the ED. Besides, the questioning could be videographed.

The court orally observed that the ED was conducting only a preliminary investigation. No crime had been registered yet and nobody was made accused. There was no presumption of guilt or innocence of the petitioners. The court added that any citizen getting summons was expected to respond to it. The court said that further hearing on the petition would depend on the views of the ED after the petitioners appeared before it. If the ED tells the court that further questioning would be required, the court would decide the petitions on their merit and otherwise, the petitions could be closed.

On February 19

The KIIFB counsel submitted that the ED had summoned Mr. Abraham, who is a former Chief Secretary, for humiliating him as otherwise they could have summoned the fund manager for getting the details of the bonds. In fact, the KIIFB had already produced all the copies of documents sought by the ED. It was willing to provide the certified copies of documents as demanded by the ED summons. The court adjourned to February 19 the further hearing on the petitions.