HC seeks to recall proposal to amend fee rules

Lawyers are opposed to the draft proposals

Lawyers are opposed to the draft proposals

The Kerala High Court has decided to request the State government to put on hold the proposal to amend the Rule 6, 7 and 14 of the rules regarding the fees payable to lawyers.

Lawyers of the State, on a call from the Bar Council of Kerala, had organised a protest on February 17 against the draft proposals apprehending that their fee for money suits would be reduced significantly if the proposals were accepted.

The proposal was to reduce the fee for money suits of value ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh to 3% from the existing 5% of the amount awarded or decreed by a court. For suits of value ranging between ₹5 lakh and ₹5 crore, the fee was proposed to be slashed to 1% from the existing 3%.

Chief Justice S. Manikumar, on finding that the fee prescribed in the amendment was too low, had on December 8 last year sought the views of the Rule Committee of the Kerala High Court whether the entire rules need to be revised in accordance with times.

The committee will meet on February 22 to consider the suggestions in consultation with the representatives of the Bar. The provisions of the Rule, according to a notice issued by the registrar general of the High Court, will have no bearing on the agreement between an advocate and his client regarding the fee.