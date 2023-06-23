HC seeks the govt.’s response on Asianet reporter’s plea

June 23, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to respond to a petition by Akhila Nandakumar, Chief Reporter of Asianet TV, seeking to quash the FIR registered against her for allegedly conspiring to defame PM Arsho, an SFI leader.

When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecution submitted that no coercive steps shall be taken against Ms. Nandakumar in the matter until the next date of hearing.- The court posted the petition for further hearing on June 27.

The case was registered on a complaint by Mr. Arsho. According to the petition filed by the reporter, she visited Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to report about the experience certificate allegedly forged by a former SFI activist to secure a teaching job.

It was during this interview that Fazil, President of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), made an allegation that Mr. Arsho had passed an exam even though he did not appear for it.

She did not say anything against Mr. Arsho during the live-telecast, save for a remark that a political allegation was made against him. Ms. Nandakumar said she was falsely implicated in the case to harass her.

Many criminal cases had been foisted on various news reporters of the channel within a short span of one year .Therefore, the criminal investigation initiated against the petitioner in the case would be nothing but an abuse of process of law, she said.