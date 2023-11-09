ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks tabular sheets of Sree Kerala Varma College union election

November 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the returning officer for the elections to the college union of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, to produce the original tabular sheets of the election conducted for the post of chairman.

Justice T.R. Ravi issued the directive when a writ petition filed by Sreekuttan S., KSU chairman candidate, seeking a fresh election to the post came up for hearing.

During the hearing of the petition, the court also asked how the NOTA votes came down to 18 from 19 during recounting and also how the number of invalid votes went up to 27 from 23. The petitioner pointed out that invalid votes cannot be validated or the valid votes cannot be invalidated during recounting as per the bye-law of the college union elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US