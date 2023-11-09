HC seeks tabular sheets of Sree Kerala Varma College union election

November 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the returning officer for the elections to the college union of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, to produce the original tabular sheets of the election conducted for the post of chairman.

Justice T.R. Ravi issued the directive when a writ petition filed by Sreekuttan S., KSU chairman candidate, seeking a fresh election to the post came up for hearing.

During the hearing of the petition, the court also asked how the NOTA votes came down to 18 from 19 during recounting and also how the number of invalid votes went up to 27 from 23. The petitioner pointed out that invalid votes cannot be validated or the valid votes cannot be invalidated during recounting as per the bye-law of the college union elections.

