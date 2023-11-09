HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC seeks tabular sheets of Sree Kerala Varma College union election

November 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the returning officer for the elections to the college union of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, to produce the original tabular sheets of the election conducted for the post of chairman.

Justice T.R. Ravi issued the directive when a writ petition filed by Sreekuttan S., KSU chairman candidate, seeking a fresh election to the post came up for hearing.

During the hearing of the petition, the court also asked how the NOTA votes came down to 18 from 19 during recounting and also how the number of invalid votes went up to 27 from 23. The petitioner pointed out that invalid votes cannot be validated or the valid votes cannot be invalidated during recounting as per the bye-law of the college union elections.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.