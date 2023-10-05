HC seeks strict action against those dumping waste in drains

October 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Kochi Corporation and the Public Works department to take strict action against those found dumping waste in drains, resulting in blockages and consequent flooding of roads in the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with cases seeking action to prevent flooding of roads during rainy season, observed that drains in the city were cleaned up before the onset of the monsoon on the court’s directive, averting large-scale flooding during recent rains. However, the roads were flooded owing to dumping of waste into the drainage system.

The court said that flooding was also due to dumping of unregulated and unnoticed food waste in areas near M.G. Road and South railway station. The court noted that during the cleaning process, if any entities or hotels were found liable for throwing food waste into the drainage system, the strictest possible action could be taken against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also directed the PWD to commence work on drain cleaning and restoration of footpath, without causing inconvenience to pedestrians. The court observed that the Mullassery canal work restoration should be completed without any further delay.

The court directed the health officer of the Corporation to keep a constant watch on dumping of food waste in drains or public spaces and take strict action against offenders. The court observed that the health officer had a relevant role to play in all these aspects, but such an entity appears to be even away from the sight of the court. This was rather unfortunate because the officer could not remain a mute spectator when persons and entities play with human lives and health by dumping waste and garbage in public spaces and into drains, the court said.

It also ordered cleaning of railway culverts as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.