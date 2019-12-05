HC seeks steps to prevent illegal parking

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the District Police Chief (Kochi city) to suggest measures to prevent illegal parking of vehicles on both sides of the Goshree bridge at the entry point to Vypeen Island.

The court also sought the views of the Goshree Islands Development Authority and Elamkunnapuzha panchayat on the issue. The court issued the order on a petition filed by P.K. Manoj, secretary of the apex council of the residents’ associations of Elamkunnapuzha panchayat and another person. According to them, the authorities were not taking action against the illegal parking and traffic blocks caused by vehicles and vendors on both sides of the bridges. In fact, vehicles carrying fishes and other edible goods were parked along the bridge and doing business, resulting in heavy traffic blocks. Despite submitting several representations to the authorities, no action was taken for banning illegal parking of vehicles.

The parking of vehicles was causing severe traffic snarls on the approach roads as well. Steps for evicting illegal traders from near the bridges should also be taken, they submitted.

The petitioners also pointed out that despite statutory provisions under the Panchayat Raj Act, the Elamkunnapuzha panchayat had not taken any effective steps to stop unauthorised parking.