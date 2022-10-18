HC seeks status of State govt move to enact law against superstitious practices

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on October 18, 2022 asked the State government to inform the court about the status of the steps taken to enact a law for preventing and eradicating evil practices, including sorcery and black magic.

The Bench passed the directive on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sanghom seeking a directive to the State government to implement the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission to enact a law against evil practices.

When the petition came up for hearing, the State government submitted that it had already taken steps to bring such a law.

Counsel for Yukthivadi Sanghom, P.V. Jeevesh, submitted that the petitioner had approached the State government on many occasions seeking to enact a law against evil practices, such as sorcery and black magic, to protect the common man. Though Bills had been introduced in the Assembly, they had not been passed. The opponents of such statues contend that such statues were against their religious beliefs. These barbaric practices had to be eradicated. In fact, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka had enacted laws against such practices. However, the State government was reluctant to take steps for making such laws despite reporting of incidents such as human sacrifice and other black magic. The victims were mostly children and women. In fact, the State Law Reform Commission recommended a Bill called Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill in this regard. However, the government had not taken any steps to implement the recommendation, he alleged.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the State police chief to conduct searches to find out black magic and witchcraft centres in the state and take action against them under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, and other laws.

The petitioner also pleaded for declaring illegal the films and videos with contents of superstitious practices, including sorcery and occult.