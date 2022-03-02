HC seeks response to plea for probe into police data leak

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government to a writ for removing the alleged radical Islamists infiltrated into the police and a full-fledged investigation into the serious lapses in protecting sensitive information kept in the police database.

The court directed the State government to file a statement in response to the writ petition by Suresh Kumar K.S., Idukki district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The petitioner said the presence of Islamic radicals inside the Kerala police had surfaced in 2018 when the intelligent sources reported that there was a WhatsApp group among the Muslim police officers.

This group was allegedly supporting the Islamist terrorists. The State government had dismissed Anas P.K. of Karimannoor police station from service for leaking confidential information related to prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in the district from the police database. There was largescale information leakage in the police department. However, the police were not taking the matter seriously.