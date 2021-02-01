HC seeks response to plea by V4 Kochi leader

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the police to a plea by Nipun Cheriyan, leader of V4 Kochi, for quashing the FIR registered against him in connection with a protest against what he called encroachment by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. on the Chilavanoor lake near Elamkulam metro station.

When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the petitioner and others had trespassed into the water metro work site and introduced themselves as the workers of the Chilavannur Canal Samrakshana Samithi, threatened the workers and took away 55 soil samples kept in a box on the site. The KMRL had incurred a loss of ₹2.25 lakh.

The petitioner alleged in his petition that more than 100 acres of the Chilavannur lake were under the custody of different persons. The survey to identify encroachment was in progress as per the direction of the High Court. Therefore, the implementation of any work or project on the lake before the completion of the survey would be detrimental to public interest.

