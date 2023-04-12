HamberMenu
HC seeks response on plea for operation of ro-ro service

April 12, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to file a statement in response to a writ petition seeking a directive to operate roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessels between Vypeen and Fort Kochi without interruption. The petition was filed by Francis C. Chammani, president, Vypeen-Fort Kochi Ferry Passengers Association. He said the service was launched in 2018. Before its launch, private operators had been conducting jangar service between Vypeen and Fort Kochi, and they had exploited users by collecting exorbitant fees, thanks to the absence of a regulatory body. Commuters are suffering due to the interruption in ro-ro service, he added.

