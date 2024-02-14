GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court seeks response of police on lawyer’s bail plea

February 14, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on February 14 (Wednesday) sought the response of the police to a petition by lawyer Biju Antony Aloor seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for sexually harassing a woman client.

The court extended till February 22 its interim order not to arrest him without giving notice as per Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The lawyer has been charged with offences under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust),420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code(IPC). The court posted the petition for further hearing on February 22.

