HC seeks response of Kerala govt. on plea by CBSE schools’ association

May 19, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the State government to a plea by the Kerala CBSE School Management Association against the guidelines issued by the Director of General Education for setting up a three-tier fee regulatory committee to fix fees in unaided schools, including the CBSE-affiliated ones.

In a writ petition, the association contended that sufficient safeguards had already been made in the affiliation bylaws issued by the CBSE for restricting exorbitant school fees. The proposed fee regulation through committees at different levels, that too without any statutory backing, would result in virtual collapse of the education system of the State. All school managements have spent huge amounts to establish and maintain their schools.The teachers and the supportive staff were the backbone of the school and they have to be provided with good remuneration to make them work hard for the holistic developments of the students. In fact, the salaries and other service benefits provided to the staff in the schools are on par with their counterparts in government and aided schools.

The association argued that any interference in the managements’ power to fix fee would be detrimental to the survival of affiliated unaided schools in the State and would adversely affect the future of children pursuing their studies in such schools. The petition sought a directive to the State government not to ratify the guidelines for setting up the fee regulatory committees.

The court posted the petition on May 23 for further hearing.