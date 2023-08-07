ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks response of govt to plea of NSS

August 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition by NSS vice president Sangeeth Kumar seeking to quash the case registered against him for taking out ‘Namajapa Ghoshayatra’in protest against Speaker A.N. Shmaseer’s controversial statement over Lord Ganesha.

The petitioner contended that the allegations made in the FIR did not disclose the commission of any offence or make out a case against the accused. The prosecution had no case that any of the participants had used any force or exhibited any show of force. The petitioner pointed out that that the thousands of identifiable persons who had participated in the peaceful protest, were living in a constant state of fear. The police suo motu registered the case with Sangeeth Kumar as the first accused along with 1,000 identifiable persons who all are office-bearers and activists of NSS.

