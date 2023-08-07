HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC seeks response of govt to plea of NSS

August 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition by NSS vice president Sangeeth Kumar seeking to quash the case registered against him for taking out ‘Namajapa Ghoshayatra’in protest against Speaker A.N. Shmaseer’s controversial statement over Lord Ganesha.

The petitioner contended that the allegations made in the FIR did not disclose the commission of any offence or make out a case against the accused. The prosecution had no case that any of the participants had used any force or exhibited any show of force. The petitioner pointed out that that the thousands of identifiable persons who had participated in the peaceful protest, were living in a constant state of fear. The police suo motu registered the case with Sangeeth Kumar as the first accused along with 1,000 identifiable persons who all are office-bearers and activists of NSS.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.