HC seeks response of govt on plea to trace Hadiya

December 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the State government on a habeas corpus petition, filed by K.M. Asokan, father of Akhila alias Hadiya who converted to Islam and married a Muslim, seeking a directive to the police to trace his daughter and produce her before the court. The Bench also asked the government to explain the action taken by the police on a complaint lodged by Mr. Asokan. When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that a complaint had already been filed by the petitioner before the police in this regard.

