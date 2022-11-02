HC seeks response of Chancellor to VCs’ petitions against show-cause notice

VCs submit that the Governor is not legally competent to decide whether their appointments are void or not

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 02, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Chancellor (Governor) to the petitions filed by the Vice Chancellors of eight universities challenging the show cause notice issued by him asking them to explain their legal authority to continue as Vice Chancellors in view of a Supreme Court verdict.

The notice issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor of the university also asked them to show cause why their appointment as VCs should not be declared illegal and void ab initio.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The VCs submitted that the notices were without authority. The statutory authority was not legally competent to decide whether the VCs’ appointment was void or not. It was because of the misconception of the law laid down by the the Supreme Court that the Chancellor was attempting to interfere with their appointments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app