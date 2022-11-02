HC seeks response of Chancellor to VCs’ petitions against show-cause notice

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Chancellor (Governor) to the petitions filed by the Vice Chancellors of eight universities challenging the show cause notice issued by him asking them to explain their legal authority to continue as Vice Chancellors in view of a Supreme Court verdict.

The notice issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor of the university also asked them to show cause why their appointment as VCs should not be declared illegal and void ab initio.

The VCs submitted that the notices were without authority. The statutory authority was not legally competent to decide whether the VCs’ appointment was void or not. It was because of the misconception of the law laid down by the the Supreme Court that the Chancellor was attempting to interfere with their appointments.