ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks reports on CUSAT stampede

December 06, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the CUSAT auditorium, where four students were killed and 61 were injured in a stampede | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala High Court has sought the reports of various agencies probing the recent stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology that claimed four lives.

The university authorities had specific duties and responsibilities, particularly when congregations of students were to occur on the campus. The role of the police and security personnel also would have to be looked into so that a guideline shall be prepared for the future, noted Justice Devan Ramachandran, considering a writ petition to order a judicial probe into the incidents.

Brilliant lives, who could have been treasures to the nation, were lost in the accident and answers would have to be found so that solutions could then be put in place, the court noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Precious lives were lost in the incident and the loss for the families would stay forever. Public memory may be short. But the scar on the members of the families could never be allayed, the court noted. As the event was organised by the students themselves, care must be taken by every stakeholder that the minds of the young people involved were not subjected to blame game or guilt during the inquiries, the court directed. The court posted the case for December 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US