HC seeks report over flooding complaint

KOCHI

01 July 2020 21:57 IST

The Kerala High Court has directed the amicus curiae to visit the area near the Edappally metro station junction where frequent flooding takes place and ascertain whether there was any practical method to prevent inundation apart from the suggestions by the NHAI.

The court directed all the authorities concerned to assemble in front of the Edappally metro station on June 4 when the amicus curiae visits the area.

The amicus curiae was directed to file a report within a week. The court issued the directives on a petition complaining about frequent flooding in the area during the rainy season.

Advertising

Advertising