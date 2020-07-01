Kochi

HC seeks report over flooding complaint

The Kerala High Court has directed the amicus curiae to visit the area near the Edappally metro station junction where frequent flooding takes place and ascertain whether there was any practical method to prevent inundation apart from the suggestions by the NHAI.

The court directed all the authorities concerned to assemble in front of the Edappally metro station on June 4 when the amicus curiae visits the area.

The amicus curiae was directed to file a report within a week. The court issued the directives on a petition complaining about frequent flooding in the area during the rainy season.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 9:58:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hc-seeks-report-over-flooding-complaint/article31964837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY