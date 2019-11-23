HC seeks report on eviction of encroachers from Konthuruthy canal

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government and the Kochi Corporation to inform it of the steps taken to evict encroachers from Konthuruthy canal at Thevara and to rehabilitate them.

178 families

The directive was issued on a writ petition filed by K.J. Tomy of Konthuruthy. According to him, the canal was a navigational channel with a width of 48 metres. Goods were being transported in country boats through the channel in the past. As many as 178 families had now encroached upon the waterbody.

The District Collector in a report submitted that in 2012, the boundaries of both sides of the 2-km stretch had been demarcated, and that the Irrigation Department had suggested that the width of the canal be restored to 29 metres.

Rehabilitation

It was also decided to request the government to include the evicted families under various rehabilitation schemes on completion of demarcation of boundaries.

Restoration

The Collector also said that the corporation had to work out its own projects to rehabilitate the encroachers.

The petitioner sought a directive to restore the canal to its original width.