HC seeks report on compensation to Enrica Lexie victims

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the High Court Registry to file a report explaining the present status regarding the disbursement of the compensation amount as ordered by the Supreme Court to the legal heirs of the victims in the Enrica Lexie case.

The court also ordered that the report also should contain the details of the steps taken to comply with the orders of the High Court issued on November 22, 2021 in this regard.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Abhinaya Xavier and Aguna Xavier, the sisters of one of the victims, Ajeesh Pink.

Fishing boat St. Antony came under indiscriminate firing from two marines on an Italian Ship M.T. Enrica Lexie in 2012 off the Kerala coast.

The Supreme Court had ordered a compensation of ₹4 crore to the dependents of the deceased and ₹2 crore to the owner of the boat.

A single judge of the High Court had ordered that ₹2 crore each be paid to Aguna Xavier and Abhinaya Xavier following the Supreme Court directive to the Chief Justice to appoint a single judge to issue disbursement orders.. Despite the lapse of eight months, not a single communication has been issued to the petitioners by the Registry so far, the petitioners said.

The Supreme Court had in 2021 stayed the disbursement of compensation to the boat owner on a petition filed by the 10 crew members of the boats seeking a share from the boat owner Fredy’s compensation.