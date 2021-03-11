HC seeks report on city canals

KOCHI

The Kerala High court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation to file a report in three weeks on the steps taken to ensure continuous maintenance of canals, including the Perandoor canal, and the drainage system in the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive when the case relating to the flooding of Kochi city came up for hearing.

The court made it clear that the work on restoration of Mullassery canal, the 12 link canals between Atlantis and Vaduthala and the restoration of Karithodu Kayal and Punchakayal should not be stalled and the works should be commenced and completed in time.

It was earlier submitted that the Operation Breakthrough team was facing a predicament because unsubstantiated allegations were often made against them and investigations into some of them were on. Therefore, they were apprehensive of commencing the works.

In view of the apprehension of the Operation Breakthrough team, the court felt that it should keep an eye on the works and directed the Superintending Engineer, Minor Irrigation Project, who heads the team, to file reports on the progress of the works in the court biweekly.

This would ensure that unnecessary allegations were not levelled when a work of grave and imminent public interest was being carried out by all the stakeholders, the court said.

The court also made it clear that the series of orders passed by the court last year with respect to cleaning of the Perandoor canal and steps for prevention of flooding would apply to this year as well. This was because there were reports indicating that we would have to brace ourselves for a very intense monsoon this year.