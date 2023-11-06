HC seeks records of election to the chairman post of Kerala Varma College

November 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Returning Officer for the elections to the college union of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, to produce the records relating to the election conducted to the post of the chairman of the college.

Justice T.R. Ravi passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Sreekuttan S., KSU chairman candidate, seeking fresh elections to the post. According to him, he was declared elected as chairman. But the Returning Officer ordered recounting following external intervention. His rival candidate Anirudhan K.S. of the SFI was then elected to the post after recounting at midnight. The petitioner alleged that the recounting was improper. The Principal had objected to the recounting at midnight.

Notice issued

The court said that if the chairman-elect took charge it would be provisional and subject to further orders from the court. The court also issued notice to the Principal, the Vice-Chancellor, and the chairman-elect. Though the counsel for the petitioner sought an interim order restraining the chairman-elect from assuming charge, the court said that it could not pass such an order without perusing the materials in the case and without hearing the Principal, manager, and others.

Hearing on Nov. 9

The petitioner pointed out that the votes invalidated at the time of counting could not have been validated at the time of recounting. He also sought an investigation into the alleged malpractice, tampering, and sabotage involved in the election. The court posted the petition for further hearing on November 9.

