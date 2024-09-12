HC seeks police response to Jayasurya’s anticipatory bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the police to an anticipatory bail petition filed by actor Jayasurya in two separate cases relating to outraging the modesty of women and sexual assault registered against him.

When the petition came up for hearing, the public prosecutor opposed the petition and submitted that since the petitioner was out of the country, he could not seek anticipatory bail. He also submitted that the investigation officer would file a report taking objection to the pleas of the actor. The counsel for the actor submitted that he had gone abroad a couple of months ago in connection with a business matter and would be back on September 18. The court posted the petition for further hearing on September 23.