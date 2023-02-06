ADVERTISEMENT

High Court seeks Kerala government’s response to V.J. Kurian’s plea

February 06, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government to a petition filed by V.J. Kurian, former managing director, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), challenging the order of the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court for a quick verification of a complaint that alleged that he had illegally allotted around 1,20,000 shares of the company to one V.O. Sebastian who was not an employee of CIAL, under the Employees Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

The court, however, refused his plea to stay the order. In his petition, Mr. Kurian said that the Vigilance Court appeared to have issued the order on the wrong understanding that there was an ESOP scheme in the company.

In fact, CIAL had no ESOP scheme. Besides, the decision to allot shares was taken by the board of directors chaired by the Chief Minister on December 2, 2004. He pointed out that shares were allotted to V.O. Sebastian and 33 other applicants. In the share transfer committee, the managing director was only a member and had no discretionary power to allot shares. The complaint was filed before the Vigilance Court to harass the petitioner, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US