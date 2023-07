July 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition challenging the decision to impose a uniform colour code for ambulances.

The petition was filed by C.H. Muhammed Koya Memorial Charitable Centre, Kozhikode. According to the petitioner, the decision taken by the State Transport Authority was illegal and violative of the fundamental right of ambulance owners. The government order did not disclose the reasons behind the decision.

