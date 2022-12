December 22, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to inform the court whether periodical cleaning is undertaken at the parking ground at the Nilakkal base camp. The court also directed the Special Commissioner to report whether there was any overcrowding on the Pampa-Nilakkal KSRTC chain services and whether there was proper utilisation of bio-toilets/toilets along the trekking path from Pampa to Nilakkal by the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT