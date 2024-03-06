HC seeks info on steps to make available water inside forests

March 06, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform the court about the steps taken to ensure availability of water to wild animals in the forests in Idukki and Wayanad districts.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. passed the order when a case relating to killing of dogs and wild elephant attacks came up for hearing.

The government filed an affidavit detailing the strategies for mitigating man-animal conflict in Wayanad. The government informed the court that some of the short-term measures suggested had already been implemented and the others were in progress.

The strategies included closure of all ecotourism destinations in the forests till the wildlife conflict issues are reduced, preventing resorts adjacent to forest areas from setting up saltlicks to attract wild animals, strengthening night patrolling, establishing a war room in Wayanad, providing financial assistance to those injured in wild animal attacks, setting up cameras at human habitations where human-animal conflict is predominant, formulation of a comprehensive plan to eradicate invasive plants, strengthening surveillance along border areas, and improving wildlife habitats.

The government informed the court that Vijayanathan, CCF(EC), had been appointed as special officer to oversee the protection and wildlife conflict issues in view of the increase in human-animal conflict.

