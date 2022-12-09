HC seeks government intervention to take Mullassery canal work forward

December 09, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has sought the intervention of the State government to take forward the Mullassery canal restoration project to avert waterlogging in Kochi.

Expressing anguish over the delay in completing the Mullassery canal restoration work, Justice Devan Ramachandran suggested that the government initiate steps to address the issue rather than highlighting the technical aspects of the project.

The canal work had been put on hold following delay in removing water and sewage supply pipelines drawn along it. The government is of the view that the work shall be re-tendered as there are no takers for the bid floated earlier.

The court noted that the month of December was ideal to resume the work. The court was concerned about flooding in the city, the judge noted.

It also expressed concern over the poor state of footpaths on M.G. Road. The restoration of footpaths on the busy road will be an uphill task. Footpaths shall be made usable for the public. No one shall fall into open drains in the city any more, the court noted.

The authorities should check whether funds would be available from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) for the work, the court suggested.

The court will consider the case on Tuesday.