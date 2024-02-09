HC seeks explanation from Guruvayur Devaswom officials on torture of elephants

February 09, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Administrator (Livestock), Guruvayur Devaswom, and the Range Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Thrissur, to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances leading to the torture meted out to two elephants at the Sheeveliparambu of the Guruvayur temple.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish also directed the Divisional Forest Officer, Flying Squad Division, Ernakulam, to conduct an inspection at the Punnathur elephant care centre and file a report on whether the mahouts of the devaswom are using iron ‘ankush’ to tame its elephants.

Petition filed

The Bench passed the order when a pending petition filed by Sangitha Iyer, president, Voice for Asian Elephants Society, Canada, seeking a directive to maintain hygienic conditions in and around the Punnathur centre was taken up for hearing. It was posted for hearing on Friday after a video of two elephants being tortured went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the administrator of the devaswom to file an affidavit explaining the action taken against the mahouts, who have been arraigned as accused in cases registered by the Social Forestry Range, Thrissur, and the Guruvayur temple police respectively under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and under Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012 and also under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11(1)(a) of Protection of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The court directed the Guruvayur Devaswom managing committee and its officials to ensure that proper care is provided to all elephants in the Punnathur centre, in strict compliance with statutory provisions and also in accordance with directives issued by the High Court and the Supreme Court in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.