HC seeks ED’s view on masala bonds by other PSUs

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inform the court whether masala bonds issued by any public sector undertakings (PSUs) had been inquired into.

Justice V.G. Arun also directed the ED to state its view in this regard in the affidavit to be filed in response to the writ petitions filed by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)‘s Chief Executive Officer K.M. Abraham and Joint Fund Manager Ani Jula Thomas challenging the summons issued by the ED in connection with the issue of masala bonds by the KIIFB.

When the petitions came up for hearing, counsel for the petitioners contended that many PSUs such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Power Trading Corporation (PTC) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) had floated masala bonds just like the bonds of the KIIFB with prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, these bonds had not been under the scanner of the ED. The KIIFB had been singled out. In fact, the ED proceedings had drastic ramifications on the State’s finances. If one approached foreign financial institutions to raise funds, the first question they would ask is whether any proceedings were pending against the institution.

The petitioners contended that it was not open for the ED to question the legality of the masala bonds issued by the KIIFB, especially when the RBI had granted permission. The summons issued and the investigation launched by the agency were arbitrary, illegal and without jurisdiction.

Dr. Isaac pointed out that the summons did not reveal the nature of the violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). It did not disclose what was the investigation all about. The ED was conducting a ‘roving inquiry.’ The summons was beyond the scope of inquiry contemplated under the FEMA, since admittedly there was no violation of any provisions of the Act.

The court adjourned the hearing on the petitions to September 23.