HC seeks ED’s response to Saritha’s plea

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, accused in the solar scam cases, challenging the Ernakulam Sessions Court order dismissing her plea for a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case.

According to the petitioner, the statement given by Swapna under Section 164 of the Cr.PC was a public document. Therefore, she was entitled to get a copy of it.

Saritha's counsel contended that Saritha understood that certain allegation might have been levelled against her in the statement given by Swapna.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas asked how a statement under Section 164 of Cr.PC could be a public document. In fact, only the accused was entitled to get a copy of the statement after the filing of the final report, if it forms part of it.