ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks ED response to plea against fresh summons to Thomas Isaac

February 01, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the writ petition filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the new summons issued by the ED in connection with the investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

When the petition came up before Justice Devan Ramachandran, counsel for Mr. Isaac submitted that similar to earlier summons, the fresh summons did not indicate what was the violation committed by Mr. Isaac.

The court posted the petition along with a pending petition filed by KIIFB challenging ED summons issued to it for further hearing on February 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US