HC seeks ED response to plea against fresh summons to Thomas Isaac

February 01, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the writ petition filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the new summons issued by the ED in connection with the investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

When the petition came up before Justice Devan Ramachandran, counsel for Mr. Isaac submitted that similar to earlier summons, the fresh summons did not indicate what was the violation committed by Mr. Isaac.

The court posted the petition along with a pending petition filed by KIIFB challenging ED summons issued to it for further hearing on February 9.

