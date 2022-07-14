HC seeks details of steps taken to complete Mullassery canal restoration

‘Any delay in work will cause immense trouble to citizens’

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to inform it of the steps taken to complete the restoration of Mullassery canal and also of the funds required for further restoration work.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order when the case pertaining to flooding in the city came up for hearing.

The court also asked the government to state the manner in which the restoration would be carried out. It observed that any delay in completing the restoration work would cause immense trouble to citizens.

The court noted that the restoration of Mullassery canal was being done under the third phase of Operation Breakthrough. However, intermittent monsoon showers and removal of pipelines along the canal had halted the work. However, removal of pipelines was necessary for restoring the original width of the canal.

The court said that once the work was completed, water from the canal would flow towards the west. At present, it is flowing towards Perandoor canal.

The senior government pleader submitted that at a meeting convened by the Secretary, Water Resources, the government had called for a revised estimate. Besides, a decision will be taken on additional funds required.