HC seeks details of road project

The Kerala High Court has asked the Ernakulam District Administration, the Public Works Department and its Principal Secretary to explain the steps taken to complete the construction of the Thammanam-Pullepady road.

The details have to be submitted in three weeks.

It was on a contempt of court petition that the High Court issued the order.

The court had earlier issued directions on a writ petition to widen the road to ease traffic snarls in the city.

However, the petitioner, in her contempt of court petition, submitted that the authorities had failed to implement the court directive.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the District Collector to file an affidavit explaining how the State Government planned to provide the compensation for the land that was to be acquired for the road widening project.

The court had asked the State to explain why the stamp duty remission sought by the Kochi Corporation for the requisition of the land was not granted by the Government.